Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:43 PM

2615 Frederick Street

2615 Frederick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Frederick Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Anderson Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Frederick Street have any available units?
2615 Frederick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2615 Frederick Street have?
Some of 2615 Frederick Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Frederick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Frederick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Frederick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Frederick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Frederick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Frederick Street offers parking.
Does 2615 Frederick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Frederick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Frederick Street have a pool?
No, 2615 Frederick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Frederick Street have accessible units?
No, 2615 Frederick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Frederick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Frederick Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Frederick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Frederick Street does not have units with air conditioning.

