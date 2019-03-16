All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:44 AM

2606 Arlington Lane

2606 Arlington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Arlington Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Lancaster Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Arlington Lane have any available units?
2606 Arlington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2606 Arlington Lane have?
Some of 2606 Arlington Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Arlington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Arlington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Arlington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Arlington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane offer parking?
No, 2606 Arlington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Arlington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane have a pool?
No, 2606 Arlington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2606 Arlington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Arlington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Arlington Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2606 Arlington Lane has units with air conditioning.

