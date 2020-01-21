Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2522 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2522 Sunset Dr
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2522 Sunset Dr
2522 Sunset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2522 Sunset Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home! - Very nice brick home that has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage and two living areas. Call to view today!
(RLNE5459748)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have any available units?
2522 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 2522 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 2522 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 2522 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
