Lancaster, TX
2522 Sunset Dr
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:58 AM

2522 Sunset Dr

2522 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Sunset Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home! - Very nice brick home that has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage and two living areas. Call to view today!

(RLNE5459748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

