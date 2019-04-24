All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:16 PM

2431 Marimont Lane

2431 Marimont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Marimont Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Ames Meadow

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Lancaster is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island, black appliances with an electric stove and a built-in microwave! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

