All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2401 Arlington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2401 Arlington Lane
2401 Arlington Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2401 Arlington Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Lancaster Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 beds + 1 bedroom(Garage conversion), 1 bath, 1339sf, New floorings, new paint, and new countertops. quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have any available units?
2401 Arlington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 2401 Arlington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Arlington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Arlington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Arlington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Arlington Lane offers parking.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Arlington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have a pool?
No, 2401 Arlington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Arlington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Arlington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Arlington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Arlington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
