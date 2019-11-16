Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
232 E Pleasant Run Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
232 E Pleasant Run Road
232 E Pleasant Run Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
232 E Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom with updated fixtures, large fenced backyard, two car garage, and storage shed.
Please verify schools and room sizes.
Please see application requirements in MLS transaction desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have any available units?
232 E Pleasant Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have?
Some of 232 E Pleasant Run Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 232 E Pleasant Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
232 E Pleasant Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 E Pleasant Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 232 E Pleasant Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 232 E Pleasant Run Road offers parking.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 E Pleasant Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have a pool?
No, 232 E Pleasant Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have accessible units?
No, 232 E Pleasant Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 E Pleasant Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 E Pleasant Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 E Pleasant Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
