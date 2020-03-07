All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:32 PM

230 South Houston School Road

230 South Houston School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

230 South Houston School Road, Lancaster, TX 75146
Ten Mile Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!
This single-family home is 2361 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.?Feel free to browse photos of 230 S Houston School Rd, Lancasterm TX 75146 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 South Houston School Road have any available units?
230 South Houston School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 230 South Houston School Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 South Houston School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South Houston School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 South Houston School Road is pet friendly.
Does 230 South Houston School Road offer parking?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not offer parking.
Does 230 South Houston School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South Houston School Road have a pool?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not have a pool.
Does 230 South Houston School Road have accessible units?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South Houston School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 South Houston School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 South Houston School Road does not have units with air conditioning.

