230 South Houston School Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This single-family home is 2361 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.?Feel free to browse photos of 230 S Houston School Rd, Lancasterm TX 75146 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.



Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.