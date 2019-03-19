All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2235 Barnett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2235 Barnett Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Barnett Street

2235 Barnett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2235 Barnett Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Barnett Street have any available units?
2235 Barnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2235 Barnett Street have?
Some of 2235 Barnett Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Barnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Barnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Barnett Street pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Barnett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2235 Barnett Street offer parking?
No, 2235 Barnett Street does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Barnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Barnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Barnett Street have a pool?
No, 2235 Barnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Barnett Street have accessible units?
No, 2235 Barnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Barnett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Barnett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Barnett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2235 Barnett Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District