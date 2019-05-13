All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:49 PM

2215 Marvin Drive

2215 Marvin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Marvin Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Anderson Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Marvin Drive have any available units?
2215 Marvin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2215 Marvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Marvin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Marvin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Marvin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive offer parking?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Marvin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Marvin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

