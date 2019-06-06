2210 Montclair Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom is on the first level, the master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.