2210 Montclair Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:45 PM

2210 Montclair Street

2210 Montclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Montclair Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom is on the first level, the master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Montclair Street have any available units?
2210 Montclair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2210 Montclair Street have?
Some of 2210 Montclair Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Montclair Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Montclair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Montclair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Montclair Street is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Montclair Street offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Montclair Street offers parking.
Does 2210 Montclair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Montclair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Montclair Street have a pool?
No, 2210 Montclair Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Montclair Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 Montclair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Montclair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Montclair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Montclair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Montclair Street does not have units with air conditioning.

