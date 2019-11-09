All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2201 Frederick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2201 Frederick Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:05 AM

2201 Frederick Street

2201 Frederick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2201 Frederick Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Anderson Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Lancaster features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Frederick Street have any available units?
2201 Frederick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2201 Frederick Street have?
Some of 2201 Frederick Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Frederick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Frederick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Frederick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Frederick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Frederick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Frederick Street offers parking.
Does 2201 Frederick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Frederick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Frederick Street have a pool?
No, 2201 Frederick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Frederick Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 Frederick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Frederick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Frederick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Frederick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Frederick Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District