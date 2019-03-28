All apartments in Lancaster
213 East 5th Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 2:08 AM

213 East 5th Street

213 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 West 5th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Lancaster Historic District

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lancaster, TX. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,420 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 East 5th Street have any available units?
213 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 213 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 East 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 East 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

