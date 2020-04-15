Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 207 N Stewart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
207 N Stewart Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:28 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 N Stewart Avenue
207 North Stewart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
207 North Stewart Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have any available units?
207 N Stewart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 207 N Stewart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 N Stewart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 N Stewart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 207 N Stewart Avenue offers parking.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 N Stewart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 N Stewart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District