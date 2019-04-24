All apartments in Lancaster
2032 Dyer Street
2032 Dyer Street

2032 Dyer Street · No Longer Available
2032 Dyer Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 2176 Plan is a fantastic one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This spacious home offers a large, open family room, breakfast room and dining room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Dyer Street have any available units?
2032 Dyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2032 Dyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Dyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Dyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Dyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Dyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Dyer Street offers parking.
Does 2032 Dyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Dyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Dyer Street have a pool?
No, 2032 Dyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Dyer Street have accessible units?
No, 2032 Dyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Dyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Dyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Dyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Dyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

