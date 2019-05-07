All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2019 Augusta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2019 Augusta Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:54 AM

2019 Augusta Street

2019 Augusta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2019 Augusta Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 2220 Plan is an amazing one story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with views from family room to kitchen and dining room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Augusta Street have any available units?
2019 Augusta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2019 Augusta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Augusta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Augusta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Augusta Street is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Augusta Street offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Augusta Street offers parking.
Does 2019 Augusta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Augusta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Augusta Street have a pool?
No, 2019 Augusta Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Augusta Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 Augusta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Augusta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Augusta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Augusta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Augusta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District