All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive

1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive offer parking?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District