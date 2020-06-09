All apartments in Lancaster
1942 Cross Oaks Drive
1942 Cross Oaks Drive

Location

1942 Cross Oaks Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have any available units?
1942 Cross Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1942 Cross Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Cross Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Cross Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Cross Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 Cross Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

