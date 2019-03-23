Rent Calculator
1939 Ryder Dr
Last updated March 23 2019
1939 Ryder Dr
1939 Ryder Drive
·
No Longer Available

Location
1939 Ryder Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story House With Freshly Paint Inside & Outside , Brand New Stove , Brand New Disposal , Brand New Dishwasher , 2 Car Garage With Ceramic & Vinyl Floors thru Out . Lease With Option to Buy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have any available units?
1939 Ryder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1939 Ryder Dr have?
Some of 1939 Ryder Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1939 Ryder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Ryder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Ryder Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr offers parking.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have a pool?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have accessible units?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr has units with air conditioning.
