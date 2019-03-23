All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1939 Ryder Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1939 Ryder Dr
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:41 AM

1939 Ryder Dr

1939 Ryder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1939 Ryder Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story House With Freshly Paint Inside & Outside , Brand New Stove , Brand New Disposal , Brand New Dishwasher , 2 Car Garage With Ceramic & Vinyl Floors thru Out . Lease With Option to Buy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Ryder Dr have any available units?
1939 Ryder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1939 Ryder Dr have?
Some of 1939 Ryder Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Ryder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Ryder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Ryder Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr offers parking.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have a pool?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have accessible units?
No, 1939 Ryder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Ryder Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1939 Ryder Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District