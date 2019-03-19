All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1938 Parkside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1938 Parkside Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1938 Parkside Lane

1938 Parkside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1938 Parkside Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Tribute At Mills Branch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully built DR Horton home, recently constructed in 2017. Very well taken care of with quick access to I-35, in in a new subdivision

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Parkside Lane have any available units?
1938 Parkside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1938 Parkside Lane have?
Some of 1938 Parkside Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Parkside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Parkside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Parkside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Parkside Lane offers parking.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have a pool?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Parkside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District