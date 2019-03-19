Rent Calculator
1938 Parkside Lane
1938 Parkside Lane
1938 Parkside Lane
1938 Parkside Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Tribute At Mills Branch
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
parking
garage
Beautifully built DR Horton home, recently constructed in 2017. Very well taken care of with quick access to I-35, in in a new subdivision
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have any available units?
1938 Parkside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1938 Parkside Lane have?
Some of 1938 Parkside Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1938 Parkside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Parkside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Parkside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Parkside Lane offers parking.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have a pool?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Parkside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Parkside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Parkside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
