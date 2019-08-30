1936 Encino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=6joC0kXQaA&env=production.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.