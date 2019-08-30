All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:58 PM

1936 Encino Drive

1936 Encino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Encino Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=6joC0kXQaA&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Encino Drive have any available units?
1936 Encino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1936 Encino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Encino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Encino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Encino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Encino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Encino Drive offers parking.
Does 1936 Encino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Encino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Encino Drive have a pool?
No, 1936 Encino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Encino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1936 Encino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Encino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Encino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Encino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Encino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

