Lancaster, TX
1935 Mosley Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:35 AM

1935 Mosley Dr

1935 Mosley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Mosley Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 2183 Plan is a stunning two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, a dining room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Mosley Dr have any available units?
1935 Mosley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1935 Mosley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Mosley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Mosley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Mosley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Mosley Dr offers parking.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Mosley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr have a pool?
No, 1935 Mosley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1935 Mosley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Mosley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Mosley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Mosley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

