Lancaster, TX
1934 Cross Oaks Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

1934 Cross Oaks Drive

1934 Cross Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Cross Oaks Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have any available units?
1934 Cross Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1934 Cross Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Cross Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Cross Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Cross Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Cross Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

