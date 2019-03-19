All apartments in Lancaster
1931 Mosley Drive
1931 Mosley Drive

1931 Mosley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Mosley Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The 1938 Plan is a wonderful two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides an open floorplan with a view from kitchen to dining and family room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Mosley Drive have any available units?
1931 Mosley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1931 Mosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Mosley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Mosley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Mosley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Mosley Drive offers parking.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Mosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 Mosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 Mosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Mosley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Mosley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Mosley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

