Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1923 Tulia Street

1923 Tulia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Tulia Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

Property Amenities
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4658809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Tulia Street have any available units?
1923 Tulia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1923 Tulia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Tulia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Tulia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Tulia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1923 Tulia Street offer parking?
No, 1923 Tulia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Tulia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Tulia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Tulia Street have a pool?
No, 1923 Tulia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Tulia Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 Tulia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Tulia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Tulia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Tulia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Tulia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

