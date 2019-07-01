All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1913 Rosa Parks Blvd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

1913 Rosa Parks Blvd

1913 Rosa Parks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1913 Rosa Parks Boulevard, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 2183 Plan is a stunning two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, a dining room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have any available units?
1913 Rosa Parks Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Rosa Parks Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd offers parking.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have a pool?
No, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Rosa Parks Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District