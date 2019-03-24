All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:31 AM

1912 Chapman Drive

1912 Chapman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Chapman Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wintergreen Wellington Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedrooms 2 baths home with open floor plan. Kitchen island. Microhood. Solar tube lights. Ceiling fans throughout. Ready for new tenants.
Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Chapman Drive have any available units?
1912 Chapman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Chapman Drive have?
Some of 1912 Chapman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Chapman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Chapman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Chapman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Chapman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Chapman Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Chapman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Chapman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Chapman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Chapman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Chapman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Chapman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

