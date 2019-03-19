All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Blue Sage Drive

1911 Blue Sage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Blue Sage Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 1861 Plan is a spacious one story home with 3 bedroom and 2 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, and a dining room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have any available units?
1911 Blue Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1911 Blue Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Blue Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Blue Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Blue Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Blue Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Blue Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 Blue Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 Blue Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Blue Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

