All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 185 Rolling Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
185 Rolling Ct
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

185 Rolling Ct

185 Rolling Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

185 Rolling Court, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4454066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Rolling Ct have any available units?
185 Rolling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 185 Rolling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
185 Rolling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Rolling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Rolling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 185 Rolling Ct offer parking?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not offer parking.
Does 185 Rolling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Rolling Ct have a pool?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not have a pool.
Does 185 Rolling Ct have accessible units?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Rolling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Rolling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Rolling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District