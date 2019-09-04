All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
1821 Mason Way
Last updated September 4 2019

1821 Mason Way

1821 Mason Way · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Mason Way, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pleasant Run Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1821 Mason Way Available 10/07/19 Adorable 3 bedroom home! - Lovely home with over 2,000 sqft of living space. Home features two living areas and two eatting areas. Nice front elevation with stone front.

(RLNE5131787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Mason Way have any available units?
1821 Mason Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1821 Mason Way currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Mason Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Mason Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Mason Way is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Mason Way offer parking?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Mason Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Mason Way have a pool?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Mason Way have accessible units?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Mason Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Mason Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Mason Way does not have units with air conditioning.

