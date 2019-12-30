All apartments in Lancaster
Location

1814 Brooks Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pleasant Run Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,455 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5415401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Brooks Drive have any available units?
1814 Brooks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1814 Brooks Drive have?
Some of 1814 Brooks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Brooks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Brooks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Brooks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Brooks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive offer parking?
No, 1814 Brooks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Brooks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1814 Brooks Drive has a pool.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1814 Brooks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Brooks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 Brooks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1814 Brooks Drive has units with air conditioning.

