All apartments in Lancaster
How many bedrooms do you need?
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1727 Reynolds St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:22 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1727 Reynolds St
1727 Reynolds Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1727 Reynolds Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wintergreen Wellington Park North
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Home! - Charming single story home! Fenced backyard and rear entry garage. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has two large living areas and two dining areas. Call to view today!
(RLNE4875063)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1727 Reynolds St have any available units?
1727 Reynolds St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1727 Reynolds St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Reynolds St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Reynolds St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Reynolds St is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Reynolds St offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Reynolds St offers parking.
Does 1727 Reynolds St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Reynolds St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Reynolds St have a pool?
No, 1727 Reynolds St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Reynolds St have accessible units?
No, 1727 Reynolds St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Reynolds St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Reynolds St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Reynolds St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 Reynolds St does not have units with air conditioning.
