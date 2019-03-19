Rent Calculator
Lancaster, TX
1726 Brooks Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1726 Brooks Dr
1726 Brooks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1726 Brooks Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pleasant Run Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Spacious Home! - Super newish home in a nice neighborhood for a great price. A must see!
(RLNE4692877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have any available units?
1726 Brooks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1726 Brooks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Brooks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Brooks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Brooks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr offer parking?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have a pool?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Brooks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Brooks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
