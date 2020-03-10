All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

1706 Enchanted Lane

1706 Enchanted Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Enchanted Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Ten Mile Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have any available units?
1706 Enchanted Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1706 Enchanted Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Enchanted Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Enchanted Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Enchanted Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane offer parking?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have a pool?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have accessible units?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Enchanted Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Enchanted Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

