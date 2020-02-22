All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1557 Warwick Drive

1557 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Warwick Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wellington Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home with formal living room and formal dining room. High ceiling. Huge family room. Split bedrooms. Garage door opener. Fenced backyard. Ready for new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Warwick Drive have any available units?
1557 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1557 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 1557 Warwick Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Warwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Warwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1557 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1557 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 Warwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Warwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Warwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

