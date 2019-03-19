All apartments in Lancaster
1557 Aberdeen Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1557 Aberdeen Dr

1557 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Aberdeen Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wellington Park

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! - Beautiful home in a fabulous neighborhood. Family and game room for entertaining. This home has great features and tons of space. Call to see today!

(RLNE4627582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have any available units?
1557 Aberdeen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1557 Aberdeen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Aberdeen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Aberdeen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Aberdeen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr offer parking?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have a pool?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Aberdeen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Aberdeen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

