All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like
1514 Clearbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1514 Clearbrook Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

1514 Clearbrook Street

1514 Clearbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1514 Clearbrook Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pebblebrook Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have any available units?
1514 Clearbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1514 Clearbrook Street have?
Some of 1514 Clearbrook Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Clearbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Clearbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Clearbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Clearbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street offer parking?
No, 1514 Clearbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Clearbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have a pool?
No, 1514 Clearbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 1514 Clearbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Clearbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Clearbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Clearbrook Street has units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TXEnnis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District