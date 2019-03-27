All apartments in Lancaster
1512 Rebecca
1512 Rebecca

1512 Rebecca Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Rebecca Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in Lancaster! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with woodburning fireplace. Call to see today!

(RLNE4793363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Rebecca have any available units?
1512 Rebecca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1512 Rebecca currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Rebecca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Rebecca pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Rebecca is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Rebecca offer parking?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Rebecca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Rebecca have a pool?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Rebecca have accessible units?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Rebecca have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Rebecca have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Rebecca does not have units with air conditioning.

