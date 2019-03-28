Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:39 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1462 BROOKMEADOW
1462 Brook Meadow Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1462 Brook Meadow Cir, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex with 2 car carport. Apply online or TAR app accepted. App Fee $50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have any available units?
1462 BROOKMEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1462 BROOKMEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
1462 BROOKMEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 BROOKMEADOW pet-friendly?
No, 1462 BROOKMEADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW offer parking?
Yes, 1462 BROOKMEADOW offers parking.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 BROOKMEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have a pool?
No, 1462 BROOKMEADOW does not have a pool.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have accessible units?
No, 1462 BROOKMEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 BROOKMEADOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 BROOKMEADOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 BROOKMEADOW does not have units with air conditioning.
