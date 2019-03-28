All apartments in Lancaster
1462 BROOK MEADOW
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:20 PM

1462 BROOK MEADOW

1462 Brook Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Brook Meadow Circle, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex with 2 car carport. Apply online or TAR app accepted. App Fee $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have any available units?
1462 BROOK MEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1462 BROOK MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
1462 BROOK MEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 BROOK MEADOW pet-friendly?
No, 1462 BROOK MEADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW offer parking?
Yes, 1462 BROOK MEADOW offers parking.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 BROOK MEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have a pool?
No, 1462 BROOK MEADOW does not have a pool.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 1462 BROOK MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 BROOK MEADOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 BROOK MEADOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 BROOK MEADOW does not have units with air conditioning.

