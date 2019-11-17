All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

1459 N BLUEGROVE Road

1459 North Bluegrove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1459 North Bluegrove Road, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with covered garage with opener. Good floorplan has extra large living area. $50 application fee. Apply online or TAR application accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have any available units?
1459 N BLUEGROVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1459 N BLUEGROVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road offers parking.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have a pool?
No, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have accessible units?
No, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 N BLUEGROVE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

