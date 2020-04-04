Perfect Lancaster home for you! - This home has split bedroom arrangement, two living areas and two dining areas. Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Call to view today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have any available units?
1445 Bumble Bee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1445 Bumble Bee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Bumble Bee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Bumble Bee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr offer parking?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have a pool?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have accessible units?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Bumble Bee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Bumble Bee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
