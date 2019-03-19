1422 Waldrop Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,128 sf home is located in Lancaster, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.