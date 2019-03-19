All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1422 Waldrop Drive

1422 Waldrop Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Waldrop Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,128 sf home is located in Lancaster, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have any available units?
1422 Waldrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1422 Waldrop Drive have?
Some of 1422 Waldrop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Waldrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Waldrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Waldrop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Waldrop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive offer parking?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have a pool?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Waldrop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Waldrop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

