1420 Westin Court

1420 Westin Court
Location

1420 Westin Court, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wellington Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Westin Court have any available units?
1420 Westin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1420 Westin Court have?
Some of 1420 Westin Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Westin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Westin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Westin Court pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Westin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1420 Westin Court offer parking?
No, 1420 Westin Court does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Westin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Westin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Westin Court have a pool?
No, 1420 Westin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Westin Court have accessible units?
No, 1420 Westin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Westin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Westin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Westin Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 Westin Court has units with air conditioning.

