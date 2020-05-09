All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

1408 Gentle Rain Drive

1408 Gentle Rain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1408 Gentle Rain Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have any available units?
1408 Gentle Rain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have?
Some of 1408 Gentle Rain Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Gentle Rain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Gentle Rain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Gentle Rain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive offer parking?
No, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Gentle Rain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Gentle Rain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

