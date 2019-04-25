1407 Gentle Rain Dr

Amenities
Beautiful recently remodeled 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in Lancaster, comes with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Has a brick fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and backyard perfect for BBQ!. Master bed room has a stand up shower, tub and walk in closet. Property won't last long so schedule your viewing today! Pet restrictions are case by case.
Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com