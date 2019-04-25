1407 Gentle Rain Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful recently remodeled 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in Lancaster, comes with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Has a brick fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and backyard perfect for BBQ!. Master bed room has a stand up shower, tub and walk in closet. Property won't last long so schedule your viewing today! Pet restrictions are case by case.



Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.



To apply, please visit our website at:

www.AmericanRealPM.com