1407 Gentle Rain Dr
1407 Gentle Rain Dr

1407 Gentle Rain Drive · No Longer Available
1407 Gentle Rain Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful recently remodeled 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in Lancaster, comes with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Has a brick fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and backyard perfect for BBQ!. Master bed room has a stand up shower, tub and walk in closet. Property won't last long so schedule your viewing today! Pet restrictions are case by case.

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have any available units?
1407 Gentle Rain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have?
Some of 1407 Gentle Rain Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Gentle Rain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Gentle Rain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Gentle Rain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr offer parking?
No, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have a pool?
No, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have accessible units?
No, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Gentle Rain Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Gentle Rain Dr has units with air conditioning.

