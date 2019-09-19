Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1400 N Bluegrove Rd
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM
1400 N Bluegrove Rd
1400 North Bluegrove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1400 North Bluegrove Road, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY AND RATES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have any available units?
1400 N Bluegrove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1400 N Bluegrove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1400 N Bluegrove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 N Bluegrove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd offer parking?
No, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have a pool?
No, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 N Bluegrove Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 N Bluegrove Rd has units with air conditioning.
