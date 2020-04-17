All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:22 PM

1390 Oakbluff Drive

1390 Oakbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1390 Oakbluff Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have any available units?
1390 Oakbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1390 Oakbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Oakbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Oakbluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Oakbluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1390 Oakbluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Oakbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1390 Oakbluff Drive has a pool.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1390 Oakbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Oakbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Oakbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Oakbluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

