1386 Southridge Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146 Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful two story home located on a corner lot. Inside features a large open living room with a brick fireplace, spacious dining room and Kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space! Private downstairs Master Suite!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1386 Southridge Drive have any available units?
1386 Southridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1386 Southridge Drive have?
Some of 1386 Southridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Southridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Southridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.