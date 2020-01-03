All apartments in Lancaster
138 Martin Drive

138 Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 Martin Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Harvest Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Martin Drive have any available units?
138 Martin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 138 Martin Drive have?
Some of 138 Martin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Martin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Martin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Martin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 Martin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 138 Martin Drive offer parking?
No, 138 Martin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 138 Martin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Martin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Martin Drive have a pool?
No, 138 Martin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 Martin Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Martin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Martin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Martin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Martin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Martin Drive has units with air conditioning.

