Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1378 Southridge Drive
1378 Southridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1378 Southridge Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have any available units?
1378 Southridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1378 Southridge Drive have?
Some of 1378 Southridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1378 Southridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Southridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Southridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Southridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Southridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Southridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1378 Southridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1378 Southridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Southridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1378 Southridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1378 Southridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
